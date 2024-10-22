© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
President & CEO of Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana | Andrea Sherwin

Published October 22, 2024 at 9:55 AM CDT

Andrea has led MHANWI since 2018 after an impressive career in corporate marketing. The professionals at MHANWI are dedicated to strengthening our community by providing free programs and services in homes, group settings, and schools to prevent adverse childhood experiences, reduce infant mortality, and build strong families through early childhood development and parent education.

