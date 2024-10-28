Indiana offers tutoring assistance for students struggling with math, reading

Enrollment for a state program that gives families money for high-quality tutoring is open now through Dec. 20. Students in third through eighth grade who receive free or reduced lunch are eligible to apply.

The program, Indiana Learns, was first launched in 2022 to address pandemic learning loss. Its goal is to to help students who are below proficiency in math and reading whose families cannot afford tutoring by providing those students with up to $1,000 for high-quality tutoring programs.

Enrolled families must select their tutor from a list of state-approved providers and can then schedule tutoring sessions through an online portal. The state’s approved providers consist mainly of schools and online tutoring organizations. Indiana Learns pays the providers directly.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, more than 20,000 students have received nearly 180,000 hours of tutoring through the program so far. IDOE said the program has shown the greatest benefit in math scores.

Applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis. Families can learn more and apply at IndianaLearns.org.

