Gov.-elect Mike Braun releases detailed policy agenda as he prepares to take office

Gov.-elect Mike Braun has released a detailed policy agenda focused on five areas: tax relief, government efficiency, workforce development, health care and public safety.

Many of the details in Braun’s agenda are drawn from proposals he released during the campaign — notably his property tax plan. He wants to revert property tax bills to 2021 levels and cap future increases at 2 percent to 3 percent.

In health care, Braun wants to expand primary care options for Medicaid members, provide small businesses with more tax support for their employees’ health insurance, and implement an independent audit of state health insurance programs.

Braun’s education plans include removing all limits on Indiana’s private school voucher program, continuing to increase teacher pay, and adding more money for school safety.

Included in that broader workforce and economic development focus area are proposals to create a new tax credit for companies that invest in higher salaries and training for their workers, and prioritizing investments in rural businesses.

Braun, who officially takes office Jan. 13, isn’t worried about trying to tackle too much. He said his detailed proposals include some “low-hanging fruit” — particularly state agency reform and reorganizing the executive branch.

“And that, I’ve had nothing but praise about because I think it got to be unruly,” Braun said. “It wasn’t good for transparency, accountability, just getting things done.”

Much of his agenda will require legislative approval. Braun said he wants to “wear [lawmakers] out with collaboration.”

“Working in the trenches with legislators on those key agenda items so that you’re not trying to ram it through, to where there’s going to be a consensus and a feel for what is practical to get done out of the gate,” Braun said.

But there are plans the governor-elect can enact unilaterally.

That includes adding more options at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles that don’t require in-person assistance; creating a one-stop-shop in state government for Indiana farmers to access services; and establishing a commission to develop a comprehensive energy and water plan for the state.

This story has been updated.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.