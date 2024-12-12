© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
State Rep. DeLaney: Braun's tax proposals could costs local governments more than $1 billion

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published December 12, 2024 at 5:21 PM CST
Ed DeLaney is a White man, with white hair. He is speaking into a microphone at a podium, wearing a grey suit. The American Flag is in behind his shoulder.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) also criticized Gov.-elect Mike Braun's plan to give a two-year tax credit to Hoosiers who were moved to a higher tax bracket due to inflation.

Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) said Gov. Mike Braun’s pitches for property tax relief would cost local governments more than $1 billion. Part of Braun's agenda would reset homestead property taxes to 2021 levels and cap yearly increases.

“Somebody's going to suffer," DeLaney said. "It's either local governments, people who need Medicaid, people who got kids in college, people who want preschool services.”

Braun said in a statement that “responsible local jurisdictions adjusted their tax rates down” and his proposals gets the state back to “a place where everyone was comfortable.”

READ MORE: Gov.-elect Mike Braun releases detailed policy agenda as he prepares to take office

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

DeLaney also criticized Gov.-elect Mike Braun's plan to give a two-year tax credit to Hoosiers who were moved to a higher tax bracket due to inflation. DeLaney said it’s not a feasible move and adds another cost for Indiana.

“We had a good balance. We're out of whack. We're out of whack because we've cut all these business taxes," DeLaney said. 

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
IPB News
Timoria Cunningham
See stories by Timoria Cunningham