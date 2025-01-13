© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Former state senator Karen Tallian announces bid for Indiana Democratic Party chair

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 13, 2025 at 2:02 PM CST
Karen Tallian smiles on the steps of the Indiana Statehouse. Tallian is a White woman with blonde hair. She is wearing glasses and a light blue coat.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Karen Tallian served in the Indiana Senate for 15 years.

Former state Sen. Karen Tallian announced Monday she wants to be the next chair of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Current chair Mike Schmuhl said last month he won’t seek another term in the role.

Tallian’s bid is heavily focused on winning back organized labor. The northwest Indiana native had strong ties to labor when she served in the Indiana Senate. And the launch of her run for state party chair comes along with an endorsement from the Indiana Laborers’ District Council.

Randy Head steps down as Indiana Republican Party chair. What role do state party chairs play?

Tallian said the party’s focus must be on winning working class voters and not “divisive culture wars and intraparty feuds.”

She also took a shot at her opponents, noting she’s the only one currently running for chair who’s served in office as a Democrat.

Destiny Wells, who lost elections for secretary of state and attorney general, announced her bid last month. Former gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick — who served as state superintendent of public education as a Republican — and Allen County Democratic Party Chair Derek Camp are also reportedly considering runs for the position.

