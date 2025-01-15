GOP caucus selects Vermillion County Commissioner Tim Yocum to join state House

A Republican precinct committee caucus selected Vermillion County Commissioners President Tim Yocum as the newest state lawmaker Tuesday.

He replaces Alan Morrison, who left the General Assembly this week to become the new head of the state Department of Natural Resources.

Yocum, who’s served as a Vermillion County commissioner for a decade, unsuccessfully ran against Morrison last year in the state House district Republican primary.

Yocum beat four other candidates in the caucus to serve out the remainder of Morrison’s term, which ends in 2026.

Yocum becomes the 13th member of the General Assembly to join the legislature via a private political caucus in the last four years.

