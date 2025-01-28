Indiana's unemployment rate above the national average for ninth straight month

New preliminary data shows Indiana’s unemployment rate is above the national average for the ninth month in a row. The rate is up almost a full point from the same time in 2023.

The state’s unemployment rate last December was recorded at 4.5 percent, according to preliminary estimates from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Some of these preliminary estimates are seasonally adjusted months — or sometimes years — after initial release.

The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent for December 2024. And Indiana's unemployment rate has increased nearly 1 percentage point since December 2023 when it stood at 3.6 percent.

The rate of people who have jobs, or are actively looking for work, sits at 63.5 percent — slightly higher than the national average at 62.5 percent.

