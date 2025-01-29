Braun uses first State of the State to make case to lawmakers for his agenda

Gov. Mike Braun used his first State of the State address to make the case for his policy priorities to lawmakers and the public.

Those policies, rolled out in detail over the last several weeks, are headlined by property tax reform and addressing high health care costs.

Braun’s message to lawmakers on property taxes is that the final package should include a property tax cut for homeowners, a cap on future increases and long-term reform focused on transparency.

“Hoosiers sent me here with a clear directive that this cannot be ignored,” Braun said.

READ MORE: As lawmakers eye tax reform, schools worry about cuts to funding

Indiana Democratic leaders say Braun’s property tax reform approach is a “bait-and-switch” for taxpayers. Braun’s plan reduces tax bills while capping future increases.

But House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said that will blow huge holes in local government budgets — affecting schools, police and first responders.

“It’s a bait-and-switch attempt to blame cities and counties for rising costs and then run for reelection on cutting taxes,” GiaQuinta said.

Republican leaders like Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) have encouraged local communities to increase local income or road funding taxes to offset potential losses. But Bray said he finds the idea of someone being forced out of their home because of rising property taxes infuriating.

“I think all Hoosiers — and certainly myself — think of the idea of homeownership is of primary importance,” Bray said. “A community is more healthy when more people own their homes.”

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Braun also sounded the drumbeat on major steps to tackle health care reform.

“Bringing down health care costs, improving outcomes for Hoosiers, and reforming this industry shouldn’t be a partisan issue, and it won’t be with me,” Braun said.

READ MORE: Braun administration quick to make Medicaid changes related to eligibility checks, advertisements

But Senate Democratic Leader Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) said Braun is not pursuing real solutions, like capping prescription drug prices and expanding rural health care programs.

“And yet, the governor’s budget cuts public health funding by a third and kicks 2,000 people off of health insurance,” Yoder said.

Republican leaders like House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said they welcome Braun’s leadership on health care.

“The pressure we feel is from our constituents,” Huston said. “And our constituents have made loud and clear their concerns about this and that’s what we’re working hard to address.”

Multiple Republican agenda bills this session take aim at health care cost transparency, nonprofit hospitals and pharmacy benefit managers.

The governor also used his first State of the State speech to highlight priorities he’s already acting on: government reform, supporting federal immigration enforcement, a refocus of state economic development work, and ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in state government.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.