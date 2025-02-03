© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Faith leaders, bipartisan lawmakers rally support to end Indiana’s death penalty

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published February 3, 2025 at 6:18 PM CST
Bob Morris stands in front of a dark blue curtain, wearing a suit and tie. He is a White man with a grey buzzcut that is white at the temples.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) is the author of HB 1030. He said the measure is gaining support among his colleagues at the Statehouse.

Faith leaders and a bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered Monday at the Statehouse to rally support for a measure to repeal Indiana’s death penalty.

House Bill 1030’s author, Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne), said there is growing support from his colleagues.

“Many of my colleagues continue to come to my desk and stop by my office to continue to have a discussion of ending capital punishment.”

Demetrius Minor is the national manager for Conservatives Concerned — a national anti-death penalty organization. He said the death penalty flies in the face of Republican values.

“If we don’t trust the government to deliver our mail on time, why would we — and I say this absent of any exaggeration — but why would we trust the government with our lives?” Minor said.

READ MORE: Indiana Capital Chronicle suing the state for execution drug transparency

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Minor said his position is driven by “pro-life” values.

“It was with a conversation with my pastor in the early 2000s that I came to realize that being pro-life is about the totality of life, not just the origin of life,” Minor said.

Archbishop Charles Thompson of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said the Catholic Church has pushed for an end to capital punishment for nearly 60 years.

“The firm rejection of the death penalty shows us to what extent it is possible to recognize the inalienable dignity of every human being and to accept that he or she has a place in this universe,” Thompson said. “If I do not deny the dignity of the worst of criminals, I will not deny it to anyone.”

The measure hasn’t received a committee hearing yet. But 15 House Democrats signed a letter in support of Morris’s bill.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.
Tags
IPB News
Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
See stories by Lauren Chapman