DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Ukrainians rally around Zelenskyy ahead of Trump's call with Putin

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:03 PM CDT

Ukrainians are rallying around their president and turning to humor as President Trump prepares for a phone call with Putin.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
