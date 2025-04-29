© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

First Lady Maureen Braun launches fundraising program for Dolly Parton Imagination Library

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 29, 2025 at 2:02 PM CDT
A still image of a video of Maureen Braun. Braun is looking directly into camera and her name and title are in the lower left corner. Braun is a White woman with light brown hair. She is wearing a black jacket over a dark blue top.
Screenshot of YouTube video
Indiana First Lady Maureen Braun was tasked with raising money to keep the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program alive statewide.

Indiana First Lady Maureen Braun is launching a fundraising initiative to keep the Dolly Parton Imagination Library going statewide.

The launch comes more than two months after Gov. Mike Braun tasked his wife with keeping the program alive.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides free books every month to children from birth to age 5. Former Gov. Eric Holcomb helped spread the program statewide in 2023 by providing $6 million in funding, with local partners picking up the other half of the cost.

But Mike Braun eliminated that funding in his proposed budget and it was never added back in by lawmakers.

The governor charged First Lady Maureen Braun with raising money to continue the program. And in a video marking the launch of her fundraising initiative, she said reading “opens up a world of imagination for kids.”

“Having books in the home helps children do better in school and will benefit them throughout their lives,” Maureen Braun said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The initiative Maureen Braun launched is a public-private partnership the governor’s office said will involve philanthropic groups and state leaders.

More information and a link to donate can be found at the Indiana State Library Foundation’s website, indianastatelibraryfdn.org.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith