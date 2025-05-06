Boarding flights, entering government buildings more difficult without Real ID as deadline hits

It may become more difficult to board commercial flights or enter some federal buildings beginning Wednesday without what’s called a Real ID.

The federal Real ID Act was passed in 2005, intended to standardize proof of identity. It was originally supposed to go into effect in 2008, but was delayed several times since.

The quickest way to know whether your current driver’s license or state ID card is Real ID compliant is to look for a star in the top right corner.

If it’s not there, you’ll need a trip to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. You’ll need a document to prove your identity and legal status, such as an unexpired U.S. passport; birth certificate; or certain citizenship, naturalization or permanent resident forms.

If your name has changed and your old name is on the document you present to prove your identity, you may also have to show documentation of your name change, such as a marriage certificate.

You’ll also have to show your Social Security number. That can be with a Social Security card; a W-2 or 1099 tax form; or a pay stub with your full Social Security number on it.

And you’ll have to present two documents to prove Indiana residency. That’s a long list that includes utility, credit card or medical bills with your name and address; a voter ID card; bank statements; insurance policies; or property tax bills.

If you need to fly or enter a federal building with a Real ID and don’t have one yet, some other forms of identification are acceptable, including a U.S. passport.

