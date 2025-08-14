© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Federal appeals court blocks Indiana's 25-foot police buffer law

Lakeshore Public Media | By Brandon Smith
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:25 PM CDT
The side of a white police car has a long blue and black stripe running horizontally across it. In white letters are the words Dial 9 1 1 and in blue and black letters is the word Police.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
Indiana legislators passed a law in 2023 that made it a crime to approach an on-duty police officer within 25 feet after being told to stop.

A federal appeals court has blocked an Indiana law that gave police authority to arrest anyone who came within 25 feet of them after being told to stop.

A group of media organizations sued the state two years ago to halt the law’s enforcement.

The law is straightforward: If a person approaches within 25 feet of an on-duty police officer after being told to stop, they’ve committed a Class C misdemeanor, which can carry a prison term of up to 60 days.

Media organizations argued the law is unconstitutional because it gives officers too much discretion to arbitrarily enforce it. Both a federal district court and, now, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals agreed.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

In its ruling, the appellate court said the state’s attorneys admitted that an officer can order someone to stop, potentially triggering the law, for a good or bad reason, or no reason at all — even if it’s just because the officer “had a ‘bad breakfast.’”

The ruling that temporarily halts enforcement of the law said the measure is likely unconstitutional because it encourages “arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
