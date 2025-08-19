© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.

Indiana's unemployment rate continues to outperform national, labor force stagnant

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published August 19, 2025 at 2:34 PM CDT
A white sign in the foreground reads, "NOW HIRING. FOH & BOH acquire within." A person is bent over in the background, ducking behind a desk.
FILE PHOTO: Adam Yahya Rayes
/
IPB News
Indiana’s unemployment rate currently stands at 3.6 percent, down from 4 percent last July. The national unemployment rate for July is 4 percent — marking the fifth consecutive month the state’s unemployment rate was reported below the national average.

Indiana's unemployment rate has improved from this time last year, according to new preliminary data. This also makes the fifth consecutive month the state's rate has been recorded below the national average.

The state’s unemployment rate currently stands at 3.6 percent, down from 4 percent in July 2024.

The national unemployment rate for last month was higher than Indiana’s at 4 percent — a trend that has continued since March of this year. Before that, the state’s unemployment rate was higher than the national average for six months.

READ MORE: What does Indiana's monthly employment report measure? Here's what you should know

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate remained the same from June at 63.7 percent before seasonal adjustments. This rate measures the percentage of working-age Hoosiers who are working or actively looking for employment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
Tags
IPB News
Timoria Cunningham
See stories by Timoria Cunningham