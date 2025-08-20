© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Indiana lawmakers dig into reducing state boards, commissions

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 20, 2025 at 1:14 PM CDT
The Indiana Government Center North building towers above the State Library. The library is a darker tan color, with reliefs between its windows and along the top of the building. The government center building is a light tan color. A logo with the words In Indiana hangs on the side of the building, near the top. The word In is in white letters on a red background shaped like an arrow that points to the word Indiana. There is an outline of the state of Indiana inside the letter D in the word Indiana.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana has more than 200 state boards and commissions, a number that has doubled in the last 25 years.

State lawmakers are digging into all those panels to explore whether they can be merged, reorganized or outright eliminated.

State lawmakers are digging into all those panels to explore whether they can be merged, reorganized or outright eliminated.

The Indiana State Budget Agency’s “low-ball, conservative” estimate of how much the boards and commissions cost last year just in travel and per-diem for their members is $700,000.

But Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) said that number doesn’t capture a lot of information. He asked the state’s Legislative Services Agency to figure out how much boards and commissions cost in taxpayer dollars.

“One of the first things that came out is they have almost no visibility on expenses within some of these boards and commissions,” Garten said. “Can’t track ‘em, can’t see ‘em.”

Adam Battalio is senior policy advisor for the Braun administration. He researched how other states have reduced their boards and commissions.

As an example, Iowa recently consolidated or eliminated 80 of its 259 boards and commissions — that’s 30 percent.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Battalio said lawmakers need to use a data-driven approach that looks across all of state government.

“We can’t protect a certain corner of the government because we like that corner,” Battalio said.

Battalio said legislators must also consider how reductions can impact federal funding requirements.

“In some cases, you may be left with a choice between the least duplicative, most efficient-looking system and one that actually allows you to draw down the federal dollars that we expect to.”

A government reform task force, made up of lawmakers from both parties, plans to meet again later this year to consider recommendations.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith