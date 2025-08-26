Democrats blast Indiana Republican lawmakers for White House visit amid redistricting push

Indiana Democrats say Republicans trying to redraw the state’s congressional map are “greedy cheaters” dismantling the bedrock principles of democracy.

Democrats rallied at the Indianapolis Airport Tuesday as Republican members of the legislature headed to the White House for a visit amid the redistricting debate.

Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) said GOP lawmakers aren’t going to Washington, D.C. to help Hoosiers.

“No, they are abandoning them to help a billionaire from New York silence their votes,” Yoder said.

Democrats accuse President Donald Trump of trying to cheat to help Republicans keep control of the U.S. House in next year’s elections. Rep. Mitch Gore (D-Indianapolis) said people shouldn’t be surprised.

“Donald Trump cheats at everything,” Gore said. “He cheats on his taxes; he cheats contractors and workers out of their pay. He cheats people out of charitable contributions. He cheats at golf; he cheats on his wives.”

Trump initiated the current push to redraw congressional maps in multiple states when he urged Texas Republicans to redistrict in a bid to pick up five seats that Trump reportedly said the GOP was entitled to.

If Republicans redraw Indiana’s congressional districts to try to oust the state’s two Democratic congressmen, Democrats say legal action will follow. Gore said that’s because redrawing the map will require carving up communities of color.

“Diluting their power, their representation, their ability to fight for schools, health care, housing and justice,” Gore said.

Indiana Republican leaders have so far been noncommittal on redistricting.

Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) called on Republican legislators to forgo pay if a special session is called.

“And at a time when our state budget is already crunched, this is so irresponsible to ask our taxpayers to foot the bill,” Hunley said.

A special session would likely cost taxpayers between $150,000 and $250,000.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.