Gov. Mike Braun touts $37 million in state budget savings through 'efficiency'

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 27, 2025 at 2:35 PM CDT
Mike Braun looks down as he takes notes. Microphones sit on a lectern in front of him. Brandon Clifton stands to Braun's side, looking at him. Next to Clifton is a poster board with the words $37.6 million direct savings written on it. Braun is a White man, balding with gray hair. He is wearing glasses and a gray sport coat over a blue dress shirt. Clifton is a man with close cropped dark hair and beard. He is wearing glasses and a dark suit with a white shirt and dark red tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Mike Braun, right, and Indiana Department of Administration Commissioner Brandon Clifton, left, touted state budget savings achieved during the first several months of Braun's administration at a press conference on Aug. 27, 2025.

Gov. Mike Braun said his administration has saved $37 million this year through renegotiated state contracts and more efficient vehicle expenses.

Braun said the budget savings are a result of his executive orders directing state agencies to operate more efficiently.

“If we are not running state government efficiently and in a sustainable way, we can’t make the investments,” Braun said.

Indiana Department of Administration Commissioner Brandon Clifton said the state has also avoided millions of dollars in future spending by leveraging the state’s purchasing power to lower costs.

“We are ensuring every dollar spent is accountable to taxpayers,” Clifton said.

READ MORE: Dozens of state employees laid off as budget cuts hit agencies

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The budget savings will be reverted into the state’s General Fund at the end of the fiscal year.

As he discussed the budget savings, Braun was asked what his message is for state employees who lost their jobs and Hoosiers whose programs have been cut due to the state budget crunch.

Braun said those losses were because state government had grown unsustainably.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
