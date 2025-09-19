© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.

How do lawmakers redraw legislative districts to benefit one political party?

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 19, 2025 at 1:32 PM CDT
A screenshot from a Zoom call shows Kareem Crayton sitting in front of a stand with photos in frames and a painting hung on a wall. Crayton is a Black man with short black hair. He is wearing glasses and a gray shirt.
Screenshot of a Zoom call
Kareem Crayton is the vice president of the Brennan Center for Justice’s Washington, D.C. office.

As it becomes increasingly likely Indiana Republican lawmakers will make a new congressional district map, several listeners have asked how one party redraws districts to benefit them politically.

Kareem Crayton is the vice president of the Brennan Center for Justice’s Washington, D.C. office. He said gerrymandering is when lawmakers who draw representative districts — whether for state House and Senate seats or seats in the U.S. House of Representatives — artificially enhance their power by grouping voters together in selective ways.

“You distribute them in a manner that assures that, regardless of whether or not the public supports your party overall in the state, you’re grouped in a way that keeps your preferred candidates, from your party, in power,” Crayton said.

Crayton said technology has made that easier. Map drawers can now access more than just voter information — they can use detailed consumer data.

“There are whole industries intent to predict how you’re going to make a decision — whether it’s buying a product on the market in the grocery store or choosing a candidate — based on that array of preferences,” Crayton said.

READ MORE: Redistricting 101: Who draws Indiana’s legislative district maps, and how

Looking for answers on statewide issues? We've got you covered with our project Civically, Indiana.

And Crayton said mapmakers then use that data to predict voter behavior.

“It can give you a pretty good indicator — for the people who are skilled at the craft — of betting on, over a five to 10 year period, what their likelihood of changing their minds is over time, whether they will stick to one party solidly, whether they even turn out to cast a ballot,” Crayton said.

Gerrymandering is often described as politicians choosing their voters, rather than voters choosing their elected leaders. And Crayton said when that happens, voters often have fewer choices at the ballot box and can feel less represented in government.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith