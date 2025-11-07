Running a creative business isn't easy. Kickstarter's cofounder hopes to change that

Kickstarter cofounder Yancey Strickler wants creative work to be a financially stable career. His proposal? A new legal structure designed to protect and support artists.

About Yancey Strickler

Yancey Strickler is a writer and entrepreneur focused on supporting artists and creative people. He is the cofounder of Kickstarter, the Creative Independent, Metalabel, the Dark Forest Collective and Artist Corporations, a project aiming to create a new legal structure for creative work. He's the author of This Could Be Our Future, The Dark Forest Anthology of the Internet and On the Creative Life.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

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