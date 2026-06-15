Lakeshore Public Media to simulcast WBAA News beginning July 6

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Lakeshore Public Media announced today that beginning July 6, its radio station WLPR 89.1 FM will simulcast WBAA News 101.3 FM, securing continued access to trusted public radio programming in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

The partnership comes in response to significant financial challenges facing public media nationwide. Following federal funding cuts in 2025 and the unexpected loss of state funding in Indiana, Lakeshore Public Media experienced a 38% revenue loss in its annual budget. While the station received overwhelming support from donors, the funding loss has necessitated a reevaluation of operations.

“This simulcast represents a creative and collaborative solution to ensure public radio continues to serve our region,” said Nancy Clifford, Interim President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “While the funding landscape has changed, our mission has not. Partnering with WBAA allows us to maintain essential services while exploring sustainable paths forward.”

Through the simulcast, listeners in Northwest Indiana will continue to hear popular NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered, while gaining access to additional content including Fresh Air and Here & Now. Evening and weekend programming will continue to feature arts and cultural favorites such as World Café and The Moth Radio Hour, alongside Indiana-produced programs like Cultural Manifesto, Echoes of Indiana Avenue. and The Night Shift.

WBAA’s existing audience will experience no changes to their signal, listening experience, or program schedule. Underwriting and sponsorship messages will continue under standard noncommercial FCC guidelines, with updated acknowledgements reflecting the simulcast partnership. Existing sponsorships are being refreshed to include both stations, offering expanded reach from Northwest Indiana to Greater Lafayette.

“This partnership reflects the kind of innovation and shared commitment that is essential to preserving public media in communities across Indiana,” WFYI/WBAA President and CEO Greg Petrowich said. “When WFYI assumed management of WBAA’s operations in 2022, we focused on building creative solutions that preserve service, expand reach and strengthen public radio for listeners across the state. We are bringing that experience into this new collaboration.”

While the simulcast introduces shared programming, Lakeshore Public Media and WBAA remain separate organizations. Donations to each station continue to support their respective communities. Lakeshore Public Media is encouraging continued community support to help maintain public broadcasting services locally.

“We still need our community,” Clifford said. “Listener support is essential to sustaining access to public media in Northwest Indiana and beyond. Together, we can ensure these services remain strong.”

About Lakeshore Public Media

Lakeshore Public Media serves Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland region through trusted public broadcasting, delivering news, education and cultural programming across television, radio and digital platforms. Lakeshore Public Media is the recognized media resource for citizens of all ages to experience life-long learning, celebrate human diversity and engage in civic concerns, all to enrich the lives of people in the communities we serve.

About WBAA

WBAA Public Radio’s mission is to enrich lives with services and programs that engage, educate and entertain our community. WBAA serves Greater Lafayette and surrounding communities with news, classical music and cultural programming. WBAA is managed by WFYI Public Media in Indianapolis.