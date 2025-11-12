Some Indiana Republicans are unsure about redistricting. Interest groups are spending money to change their minds

New ad campaigns from conservative interest groups will urge Republicans to support redistricting in Indiana.

The push comes as some Senate Republicans continue to hold out on support to redraw the state's congressional maps.

President Donald Trump has for months been pushing states, including Indiana, to redraw congressional boundaries to favor Republicans.

But Republican leadership in the state Senate has said there aren't enough votes to support the project, even as Governor Mike Braun called a session to redraw maps.

Now Marty Obst, chair of the group Fair Maps Indiana, said they are launching an advertising campaign to push republicans to support redistricting.

"I will tell you that as we go along, if members continue to be hesitant or against it, that we'll have no choice but to be more forceful in that message," Obst said.

Fair Maps Indiana is a project under Defending America's Comeback, a 501(c)(4) formed shortly after the 2024 presidential election, aimed at supporting the president's agenda. The project is staffed by one of Trump's 2024 campaign advisors, Chris LaCivita.

LaCivita posted on social media, "Now the real fun begins," shortly after initial reporting showed that Republicans in the Senate did not have the votes to support redistricting.

According to Obst, their campaign for redistricting will include circulating petitions to deliver to senators, digital and TV ads, as well as some mail. That campaign could cost "several hundred thousand dollars," he said.

If senators continue to hold out, he said, pressure may escalate to primary challenges down the line. But Obst said that would have to be promoted by separate political interest organizations.

"I think, after nine years of seeing how Donald Trump operates, that he doesn't forget," Obst said. "He's very supportive of those who help him, and, you know, not so supportive of those who don't."

The conservative group Club for Growth has also launched a pro-redistricting campaign in Indiana, part of a seven-figure campaign to push for redistricting nationwide.

In a press release President of Club for Growth Dave McIntosh told Republicans to "man up and get in the game" to help redraw congressional districts.

Polling shows a majority of Indiana residents are opposed to redistricting, but Obst said he expects more constituents will back the effort following his group's campaign.

"I will assure you, by the end of this effort, by the end of the month, there will be a far louder chorus in [senator's] inboxes, in their voicemails, supporting redistricting," he said.

State lawmakers are scheduled to convene on the issue the first week of December.

