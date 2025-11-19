Winters are warming faster than other seasons in Indiana

Winters in Indiana — and across the country — are heating up faster than other seasons. That's according to the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central.

The average winter temperature has gone up about five degrees for almost every Indiana city studied since 1970. South Bend was an exception. Its winter temperatures rose less than 3 degrees.

The cities studied also had an average of 11 more days where winter temperatures were above normal.

Climate Central said warmer winters can lead to lower fruit crop yields, a longer allergy season, more disease-carrying pests like mosquitos and ticks, and less money for ski resorts and other industries that depend on snow.

La Niña weather patterns are also expected to make for a wet winter in Indiana.

Winters in the U.S. are warming the most in Alaska, the upper Midwest, Northeast, and the Ohio Valley.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or on Signal at IPBenvironment.01. Follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.