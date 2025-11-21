Union workers demand fair contract negotiations and safe work conditions from Metal Powder Products

Workers at a metal powder manufacturing company are demanding livable wages, affordable healthcare and safe working conditions. This comes after a year of stalled contract negotiations with Metal Powder Products in the southern Indiana town of Campbellsburg.

Union members said workers are performing tasks in dangerously hot temperatures and working with old, poorly maintained machinery. Metal dust settles on them and gets in their lungs. Some employees with MPP, like Nick Grant , can’t afford the cost of living due to the low wages.

"I'm not the only one," Grant said. "People I work beside every day are living paycheck to paycheck, maxing out credit cards just to get through the month, skipping medical care, deciding which bills to put off because there isn't enough money to pay them all.”

MPP employee Melinda Green said she also struggles to get by on the company's wages —even having to put off medical appointments because her health insurance is too expensive.

“As we head into Thanksgiving, all any of us really want is to come home safe, provide for our families, and know the work that we do matters," Green said.

Last year, workers at MPP voted to form a union with the Industrial Division of the Communications Workers of America. MPP formally objected to this vote and claimed CWA made “false” promises to employees and influenced votes. However, the National Labor Relations Board overruled the objections and affirmed the workers’ vote. During their first bargaining session workers were seeking what they are advocating for today — higher wages and better benefits.

Green said the workers deserve dignity, respect and fairness from the company — starting with a fair contract. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter.