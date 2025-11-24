© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Lawmaker wants to encourage new employer-led child care funds to help increase access

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published November 24, 2025 at 1:13 PM CST
A person wearing glasses is holding a young, smiling child. In the background is another young child.
Zach Bundy
/
IPB News
State Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) Campbell said employers and other contributors could donate to the fund and the money would help alleviate financial stress associated with child care costs.

The state made major cuts to its federal child care assistance programs over the past year, leaving many Hoosiers without access to affordable child care. And one lawmaker plans to author a bill in the coming legislative session aimed at closing child care gaps.

Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) said she wants to help parents who are facing higher child care costs. One way is through a bill that she said would encourage employers to create a child care fund for their workers. Campbell said employers and other contributors could donate to the fund and the money would help alleviate financial stress associated with child care costs.

“I think it'd be an enormous help to families. I mean, we're seeing the child care centers close across the state, and in my own community," Campbell said.

Campbell said this bill could also help more child care facilities stay open. She plans to author the bill in the upcoming session.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org
