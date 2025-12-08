Indiana Senate gathers to consider redistricting bill

The Indiana Senate gathered Monday to consider the new congressional map passed by the House last week. The map would flip Indiana's two Democratic congressional seats for Republicans, part of the Trump administration's effort to give Republicans an edge heading into next year's midterm election.

In the House the bill passed 57 - 41, largely along party lines, with all but 12 House Republicans voting in favor. Democrats voted unanimously against the measure.

But Republicans in the Senate have been far more divided on the issue, and it's not clear how the bill will fare.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) on Monday was repeatedly asked by reporters if the votes were there.

"I've said before that they weren't, and what I'm saying now is we'll find out Thursday," Bray said.

Bray initially rejected calls from President Donald Trump and Indiana Gov. Mike Braun to take up the bill before the legislative session, arguing that there weren't enough votes. Since then, both Trump and Braun have threatened lawmakers who don't support the map with primary challenges.

When asked Monday what changed his mind, Bray told reporters the issue was "causing a lot of strife."

"It seemed like suddenly the issue was more about whether we're coming in or not," Bray said. "So we just decided to come in and vet the issue, and we'll vote on it and answer the question."

Many Indiana lawmakers say they and their families have faced anonymous threats in recent weeks, including bomb threats, although the motives behind those incidents are not confirmed.

Several lawmakers also reported being the victims of swatting attempts, with law enforcement called to their homes under false reports of domestic violence. Those threats came in the aftermath of the Senate's decision not to convene.

Bray called those incidents "unsettling."

"It's top of mind for everybody in public service right now, and it's a shame that we see that happen," Bray said.

Republicans currently hold seven of Indiana's nine U.S. House seats. The proposed map targets the two remaining Democratic strongholds: District 1 in Northwest Indiana, held by Rep. Frank Mrvan, and District 7 in Indianapolis, held by Rep. André Carson.

Indiana Republicans who support the new map hope the state can give Republicans an edge in the national effort to redistrict. Republicans opposed to the map have said they worry about normalizing gerrymandering, and instead want to see their party run a good candidate in the Democrat-leaning districts.

Democrats gathered ahead of Monday's Senate session to call for a focus on cost-of-living issues instead of redistricting, as their House counterparts did last week.

Senate Minority Leader Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) was asked what would happen if lawmakers said "No" to President Trump.

"I guess when you draw a line in the sand and say 'You do what I ask,' I guess you always have to be vigilant to ensure we center the lives, the voices, and the votes of Hoosiers and not the power grab we're seeing today," Yoder said.

Lawmakers are expected to hear hours of committee discussion, including public testimony on the bill, Monday afternoon. A final Senate vote is scheduled for Thursday, but it's not clear if the map will make it that far.

