Report: Indiana, other states can't make up for proposed cut to EPA funding

House Republicans and the Trump administration have proposed significant cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency next fiscal year. They say it’s an effort to reduce “wasteful spending” and give more environmental oversight back to states like Indiana.

A new report by the Environmental Integrity Project shows it’s unlikely states can shoulder more responsibility. More than half of states have cut funding for their environmental agencies since 2010 — both in red and blue states.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s budget went down by 19 percent. That includes cuts to programs that respond to environmental emergencies, manage hazardous waste and control air pollution at major facilities.

EIP Executive Director Jen Duggan said critical state programs have already taken a hit.

“Continuing to weaken the federal EPA at the same time would leave significant gaps in public health protections and heightened pollution risks for communities across the country," she said.

Though IDEM’s staffing levels have rebounded since the pandemic, they’re still 16 percent lower than what they were 15 years ago.

Environmental Integrity Project More than half of states have cut funding for their environmental agencies since 2010.

The White House’s budget would also cut federal funding that supports state environmental programs — including projects for safe drinking water .

23 states increased funding for their environmental agencies since 2010. However, Duggan said even the most proactive states can't replace a strong EPA.

"The EPA establishes national pollution standards, provides critical program oversight, conducts its own enforcement efforts and leads essential scientific research. When states have the necessary authority, expertise and commitment — the EPA can delegate many responsibilities to them. But this shared system only works when both levels of government are adequately supported," she said.

Duggan also called on states to restore funding to their environmental programs to better protect residents.

