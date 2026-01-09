Coco Jones: Tiny Desk Concert

As soon as Coco Jones stepped behind the Desk, donning a beautiful silver dress and a bright, warm smile, it was apparent that we were about to witness a star shine. The singer-songwriter has received flowers from the likes of Beyoncé , Chaka Khan , Patti LaBelle and Babyface . So expectations were high for Jones to display exactly why she is a standout amongst a new generation of R&B artists — and she does not disappoint.

Jones wields her voice to reveal her power, range and control. She sets the tone with the beautiful ballad "You," which flows right into "Double Back" and a handful of fan favorites from her debut studio album, Why Not More? And just as Jones and her band have you on the edge of your seat craving more, she welcomes The String Queens trio, which adds yet another luscious layer to the hypnotic pocket of "Here We Go (Uh Oh)." The concert concludes with Jones' emotionally raw breakout hit, "ICU," a moment that seals the deal on Jones' undeniable star power.

SET LIST

"You"

"Double Back"

"On Sight"

"Taste"

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)"

"ICU"

MUSICIANS

Coco Jones: vocals

Jay Rojas: guitar

Sean Diarra Miles: keys

Frank Javois: bass

Dominique Austin: drums

Élise Sharp: cello

Dawn Michelle Johnson: viola

Kendall Isadore: violin

David Harrison: background vocals

Domo Abrams: background vocals

Mariah Meshae: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Alanté Serene

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Kara Frame

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Dhanika Pineda

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR