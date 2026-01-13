Lawmaker seeks psychiatric hospital oversight following WFYI, Mirror Indy investigations

Indiana psychiatric hospitals would face increased scrutiny under a new proposal to create additional oversight.

Senate Bill 131, authored by Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis), would establish a psychiatric care ombudsman to oversee Indiana’s psychiatric hospitals and investigate complaints related to patient health, safety, welfare and rights.

The proposal follows two investigations into psychiatric care in Indiana last year — including a Mirror Indy series about Options Behavioral Health Hospital, and a later investigation from WFYI about NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals, based on interviews with dozens of former patients, relatives, staff and experts who described a system that detains vulnerable people with little recourse.

Hunley cited both investigations as inspiration for the legislation, describing the bill as a “group project” informed by news reporting, public records, hospital tours and complaints from patients and families — all of which, she said, revealed gaps in oversight.

“We have no idea how many complaints or issues there are,” Hunley said. “We don't know where they're happening, and we need to be able to follow up. We need to be able to look at patterns and then make changes.”

Hunley said her concerns were reinforced after touring a psychiatric facility and reviewing inspection records that were difficult to obtain.

The bill would require the Division of Mental Health and Addiction to establish the Psychiatric Care Ombudsman Office. The Family and Social Services secretary would appoint the Psychiatric Care Ombudsman.

Indiana already has several ombudsman programs, including ones for nursing homes and the Department of Correction. Hunley said the proposed position would give patients — particularly those who face stigma — a clear advocate to investigate complaints and push for accountability.

“They’ve got an advocate,” Hunley said. “They have someone who knows how it should be, and you can then hold folks accountable.”

Hunley said the bill needs to pass out of committee this week in order to survive this short session.

Farrah Anderson is an investigative health reporter with WFYI and Side Effects Public Media. You can follow her on X at @farrahsoa or by email at fanderson@wfyi.org.