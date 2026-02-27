Buddy Guy: Tiny Desk Concert

Buddy Guy displays a youthful spirit during his Tiny Desk that makes you question if he really turns 90 this year. Once the music starts, his subtle speaking voice transforms into a mighty instrument, demanding your attention. Guy wails on his polka dot Stratocaster, reminding us of his skill and showmanship. The title of his latest album, Ain't Done with the Blues, is not only apt but defiant.

The elder statesman of blues is the last standing among his fellow architects of the genre like B.B. King , Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker . Throughout his career, he has collected every accolade possible, including a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, a Kennedy Center Honors award and the National Medal of Arts. He recently took home his ninth Grammy Award, this time for best traditional blues album.

His set starts with his rollin' 1991 classic "Damn Right, I've Got the Blues" and moves into "Hoochie Coochie Man," both songs a must for any Guy performance. Then newcomer Miles Caton exuberantly joins Guy to present a pair of signature songs from the 16-time Oscar nominated film, Sinners, in which both portray blues singer Sammie "Preacher Boy" Moore. But what kind of blues show would this be if they stuck to the script? Guy takes detours into the history of the blues, playfully challenging Caton to keep up. Caton proves to be more than up to the task, letting his own powerful vocals out to play. As Guy and Caton perform together, we see the journey of artistry, the interplay of a master teacher and a student.

SET LIST

"Damn Right, I've Got the Blues"

"Hoochie Coochie Man"

"Travelin' "

"I Lied to You"

MUSICIANS

Buddy Guy: vocals, guitar

Miles Caton: vocals, guitar

Dan Souvigney: piano

Ric Hall: guitar

Orlando Wright: bass

Pooky Styx: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Mitra I. Arthur

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Dhanika Pineda, Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR