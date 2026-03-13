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New Music Friday: Johnny Blue Skies and the Dark Clouds

NPR | By Michael Levitt,
Elle MannionWilliam TroopScott Detrow
Published March 13, 2026 at 4:16 PM CDT

The country singer-songwriter formerly known as Sturgill Simpson has a new album out under his current stage name, Johnny Blue Skies and the Dark Clouds.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Elle Mannion
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Elle Mannion
William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow