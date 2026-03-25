Indiana offering free permits for large-scale invasive carp fishing 

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is allowing large-scale harvest of invasive carp with a new, free permit.



The permit applies to bighead carp, silver carp, grass carp and black carp. They are native to Asia, but in Indiana, the carp are concentrated in the Wabash, White and Ohio Rivers, according to the DNR.



Anglers can get a permit by contacting the DNR Invasive Carp Program . Debbie Walter, director of the invasive carp permit program, said the harvests could be beneficial environmentally and commercially.



"The more invasive carp we can remove, the more we improve our water quality and increase our native species population," Walter said.



Invasive carp reproduce rapidly and out-compete native fish for food, Walter said. Some species, such as the silver carp, pose a threat to humans, because they jump out of the water and onto boats, she said.



"Large-scale removal is one of our most effective tools that we have to reduce their numbers," Walter said. "We have years of data, solid partnerships and safeguards in place to make sure this is done as responsibly as possible."



A commercial fishing license isn't required, but Walter said the permit has some unique requirements to allow for large-scale harvesting.



"It is a little bit specialized, because of the use of gill nets and seines," Walter said. "It's not something that just anybody can jump in and do, even commercial fishermen."



Walter said with this permit, anglers cannot snag or fish with a pole. Permit holders must get approval from the DNR Invasive Carp Program at least48 hours before fishing. After fishing, permit holders must send harvest reports.



"Which includes carp harvest, of course, but it also includes anything else that's caught," Walter said, "So that we can also watch that data and see if there are any impacts on the native species."



Walter said the demand for the permit is bigger than she expected.



The permit could bring other economic opportunities. Walter said the DNR hopes that awareness could generate new markets for the invasive carp.

"They've been used in animal feed, fertilizers, bait and food products," Walter said. "We're just hoping that we will get some things moving with this, and we are seeing some progress."

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