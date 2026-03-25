Trump issues endorsements for Indiana Republicans who supported redistricting

President Donald Trump issued a number of endorsements this week for Indiana Republican lawmakers — and some primary challengers.

The move comes after redistricting failed in Indiana, when Trump threatened to challenge Republicans who did not support the redrawing of Indiana congressional maps.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly gone to social media to endorse primary challengers and rail against Republicans he said betrayed him.

“We’re coming for you Bray,” Trump posted of Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) in January. Bray, who does not face an election until 2028, leads the Senate and ultimately voted against redistricting.

All of the incumbent lawmakers endorsed by Trump, including Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) and Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette), voted in support of redistricting last year.

Some of the endorsements seem at odds with Indiana Republican leaders. Alting was recently singled out by Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith, who posted a social media video outlining policies Alting supported that Beckwith felt were out of step with the party.

Brown has also conflicted with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who came out in support of another candidate.

Other candidates named by Trump include challengers to current Republican state lawmakers, some of whom visited the White House earlier this month.

In social media posts, Trump called his picks for Indiana representatives “MAGA WARRIORS,” who “WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Trump endorsed the following lawmakers:

Sen. Tyler Johnson (R-Leo)Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne)Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette)Sen. Mike Gaskill (R-Pendleton)Sen. Scott Alexander (R-Muncie)Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond)Sen. Randy Maxwell (R-Guilford)Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown)Sen. Gary Byrne (Byrneville)Sen. Daryl Schmidt (R-Jasper)Sen. Jim Tomes (R-Wadesville)Trump also endorsed these primary challengers:

Bluffton City Councilman Blake Fiechter, opposing Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle)Tracey Powell, opposing Sen. Jim Buck (R-Kokomo)Paula Copenhaver, opposing Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette)Brenda Wilson, opposing Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute)Jeff Ellington, opposing Sen. Eric Bassler (R-Washington)Current Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland), running against Sen. Greg Walker (R-Columbus)Advertising campaigns for Trump backed candidates have also started to roll out in Indiana.

Indiana’s primary is Tuesday, May 5.

Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org