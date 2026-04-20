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Student IDs aren't valid to vote, again

WFYI Public Media | By Benjamin Thorp
Published April 20, 2026 at 12:36 PM CDT
A U.S. Court of Appeals reversed course on using student IDs to vote in Indiana, less than a week after a lower court determined they were valid. The ruling could impact more than 40,000 people in the state.
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A U.S. Court of Appeals reversed course on using student IDs to vote in Indiana, less than a week after a lower court determined they were valid. The ruling could impact more than 40,000 people in the state.

Student IDs are once again banned for use in Indiana, barely two weeks before elections.

Monday, the U.S. Appeals Court for the Seventh Circuit overruled Judge Richard Young. His decision last week briefly allowed student IDs to be used in voting, arguing that the ban amounted to an “unconstitutional burden.”

In a post on social media, Attorney General Todd Rokita celebrated the decision from the appeals court, calling it a “big win for election integrity.”

“This commonsense protection is needed to close loopholes, prevent potential fraud by out-of-state or ineligible voters, ensure every ballot belongs to a verified Hoosier, and preserve public confidence in fair, honest, and transparent elections,” Rokita wrote.

Voter advocacy groups and an Indiana University student sued the state last year following the passage of legislation that blocked the use of student IDs in voting on the grounds that it didn’t prove someone was an Indiana resident.

Many state Democrats at the time noted that student voters would already have to prove residency when registering to vote, and the legislation seemed to target young voters.

In last week's decision, Judge Young sided with those arguments, adding that the law would likely impact some 40,000 student voters.

SB 10 marked the first time that Indiana singled out a previously acceptable form of ID and barred its use at the polls,” Young wrote. “Students are the only group that are told that their widely held, government-issued ID cannot be used to vote.”

Early voting is already underway in Indiana, and the Indiana University Student involved in the lawsuit, Josh Montagne, said he’s already voted. He declined to comment for this story because he’s part of the ongoing litigation.

Indiana's primary election is Tuesday, May 5.

Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org
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Benjamin Thorp
Benjamin Thorp is an enterprise health reporter for WFYI and Side Effects Public Media. Before coming to Indiana, Ben was a reporter for WCMU public radio in Michigan. His work has been heard on multiple national broadcasts, including All Things Considered and Morning Edition.
See stories by Benjamin Thorp