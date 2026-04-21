Two Democrats are vying to challenge Republican Rudy Yakym to represent Michiana in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District

Two Democrats are competing in the May 5 primary for Indiana's 2nd Congressional District for the chance to challenge Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-Granger), who is running unopposed in the Republican primary and seeking a second full term.

The Democratic candidates are Jamee Decio and Shaun Michael Maeyens. Decio is a native of Elkhart with an adoptive son. A lawyer and screen writer, WVPE reported that Decio lived in Los Angeles before moving back to Northern Indiana last year to challenge Yakym in the congressional race.

Top issues in the race include federal spending, public benefits, affordability and immigration enforcement.

Maeyens is an eighth-grade social studies teacher and former owner of a coffee roastery and cafe. Born in South Bend, he is married with three children. Maeyens said in an interview he wants to improve affordability in his community.

"I hear my students talking about how their electric was shut off, or how their water was shut off, or how their gas was shut off," Maeyens said. "A lot of their parents work two jobs. So it's not like they're not doing the right thing."

The seat has been held by Yakym since 2022, following the death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski in a car crash. A native of South Bend, Yakym has a background in business. He lives in Granger with his wife and three children.

U.S. House members serve two-year terms, write and vote on federal legislation and direct federal resources to their districts.

The 2nd Congressional District extends south from Michiana. It includes areas in the following counties: Elkhart, Fulton, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Wabash, Cass, Kosciusko and LaPorte.

WFYI contacted each campaign to ask why the candidate is running and what their priorities are. For candidates who did not respond, information was gathered from their campaign websites and social media. Candidate statements have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

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Jamee Decio

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Lawyer and screenwriter

Website: decioforcongress.com

Campaign message: On her campaign website Decio said that she wants the federal government to "refocus on the basic needs of all Americans, instead of seeking to control Democratic-led cities." Decio said that her parents taught her "party lines meant little compared with character, community service, faith, and charity."

Top priorities: Decio wrote on her website that she condemns ICE efforts "to deport undocumented immigrants who hold jobs and pay taxes." She opposes "spending $1.71 billion on deportations when millions of Americans are losing Medicaid and struggling with rising costs of food, fuel and housing."

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Shaun Michael Maeyens

Party: Democrat

Age: 47

Residence: South Bend

Occupation: Teacher

Website: mrmforcongress.com

Campaign message: An eighth-grade social studies teacher, Maeyens said in an interview he was inspired to run so his students could see somebody in office "that looks like them, that lives in their neighborhood, that knows their life experiences."

Top priorities: Maeyens said his top priority is legislation to promote affordability, including increasing the minimum wage and making housing more affordable. Maeyens also cited improving immigration policy and encouraging environmentally sustainable business growth as priorities.

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Rudy Yakym (incumbent)

Party: Republican

Age: 42

Residence: Granger

Occupation: U.S. representative

Website: rudyforindiana.com

Campaign message: A South Bend native, Yakym was elected to Congress in 2022. Yakym's website describes him as a "Christian, family man and conservative." It said he "is working tirelessly to bring common sense, conservative values to Washington, D.C."

Top priorities: Yakym's website said that as a Congressman he has fought for: "shrinking the bloated federal bureaucracy; restoring fiscal responsibility; and ensuring veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned."

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Contact WFYI Education Reporter Dylan Peers McCoy at dmccoy@wfyi.org