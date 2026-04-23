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Amaia: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT

Spanish singer Amaia is walking contradiction. She's a multi-instrumentalist, easily traipsing between piano, chair flute and — not featured in this Tiny Desk performance — her signature harp. But all of this hardly compares to a voice that dances between ferocity and softness.

The opener here, "C'est La Vie," jumps from charged piano to luxuriant strings — a perfect embodiment of her musical duality. "Zorongo," a mashup of canon classics "Zorongo Gitano" and "Rumores de la Caleta," lets loose the tremor of flamenco. Her set leaves Spain for a moment with the bachata-fueled "Auxiliar." Last year's Si Abro los Ojos No Es Real aimed to incorporate more global Latin elements and experimental production; this Tiny Desk version of "Giratutto" presents that edgier side of her sweetness.

Back at the piano, Amaia closes with a tribute to a park in her hometown. It's a tender reminder that, even as she plays with her sound, that she will always return to Pamplona.

SET LIST

  • "C'est La Vie"
  • "Nanai"
  • "Zorongo"
  • "Auxiliar"
  • "Giratutto"
  • "Yamaguchi"

MUSICIANS

  • Amaia: vocals, piano, chair flute
  • Victor Martinez: guitar, percussion, music director
  • Luis Martinez: guitar, electronics, percussion
  • Anika: violin, charango, percussion, background vocals
  • Zazo: keys, viola
  • Pedro Campos: bass, keys
  • Abril Saurí: drums, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Anamaria Sayre
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Ben de la Cruz
  • Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
  • Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Alina Edwards
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora
  • Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.