Illinois House advances bill aimed at keeping Bears, but team wants more amendments

The Chicago Bears say a "megaprojects" bill passed by the Illinois House needs more work. The team is considering whether to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Illinois or Hammond, Indiana.

The measure would allow major projects in Illinois to negotiate long-term payments, instead of facing rising property tax bills. But in a statement, the Bears said more amendments are needed to make the Arlington Heights site feasible. The bill now goes to the Illinois Senate.

Meanwhile, Indiana has offered to cover up to half the cost of a new stadium, using taxes on hotels, restaurants and tickets to stadium events. Indiana will also get $700 million that could be used for infrastructure upgrades, under an updated lease of the Indiana Toll Road that lets its private operator raise tolls twice a year, instead of once.

The Bears have said that they plan to make a decision by late spring or early summer. The Chicago Tribune says team leaders are expected to meet with the NFL's stadium committee next week.

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