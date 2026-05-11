JADE: Tiny Desk Concert

JADE brings her creative vision to everything she does. The British pop star, a member of the girl group Little Mix , makes her Tiny Desk a "tiny version" of the theatrical stage production that she's been touring for her debut solo album THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! As a result, no props were spared: a cardboard proscenium arch and red curtain for the video's introduction, roses for the Desk and angel wings as she performs next to photos of herself as a child.

"Plastic Box," which made NPR Music's best songs of 2025 , is a standout here — the stripped down performance lets the pleading lyrics shine. We also get a rocking rendition of "Angel of My Dreams," JADE's colossal first single, which she says represents her complicated relationship with the music industry and ends with her singing sweetly, "I'll always love you."

SET LIST

"Midnight Cowboy"

"Fantasy"

"Silent Disco"

"Plastic Box"

"Angel of My Dreams"

MUSICIANS

Jade Thirlwall: vocals

Rashaan Brown: piano, keys, guitar

Leanne Bowes: bass, keys

Joe Hornby-Patterson: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Elle Mannion

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Catie Dull

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dhanika Pineda, Alina Edwards

Photographer: Danielle Scruggs

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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