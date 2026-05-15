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Think mitochondria is just the "powerhouse of the cell?" Think again

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Sanaz MeshkinpourKatie Monteleone
Published May 15, 2026 at 7:55 AM CDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode "How to feel alive in an exhausting world"

Mitochondria might be the secret to understanding the mind-body connection. Mitochondrial psychobiologist Martin Picard breaks down the science of human energy, and shares tips for feeling your best.

About Martin Picard

Martin Picard is a mitochondrial psychobiologist and a professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University. He is the Columbia University Irving Medical Center director of the Mitochondrial Psychobiology Group, integrating research in mitochondrial biology, bioenergetics and aging science with psychosocial sciences, contemplative practices and mitochondrial medicine. He is the author of the Science and Experience of Energy newsletter and the forthcoming book, ENERGY: The New Science of Vitality, Healing, and Transformation.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: The life unfolding inside your cells, revealed in 3D

Related TED Talk: The next software revolution: programming biological cells

Related TED Talk: Sleep is your superpower

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: Reshaping evolution

TED Radio Hour: Mind, body, spirit

TED Radio Hour: Brain hacks

Copyright 2026 NPR
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
See stories by Katie Monteleone