Indiana sees blood donor decline in June, as Red Cross declares emergency shortage

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage after the national blood supply fell about 25% in June.

Isis Chaverri is the Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross Indiana Region. She said the last blood shortage happened in January.

"What it has in common with other blood shortages is the fact that it's putting in jeopardy the medical care of patients who rely on blood transfusions and platelet transfusions for their care," Chaverri said.

The Red Cross said blood distributions to hospitals are nearly 3,500 units of blood higher per week than expected this time of year.

Chaverri said since last June the demand for blood in Indiana has increased by 4.4% and the demand for platelets, the component that makes blood clot and scab, has increased by 4.5%.

"We have seen an increased demand of blood products from hospitals, and we also saw a steep decline of blood donors coming to roll up their sleeves in June," Chaverri said.

An additional challenge with blood is that it is perishable. Red blood cells need to be used within 42 days, and platelets only last for five.

"That's why the blood shortage has been announced, to prevent doctors or hospitals to having to make decisions about who receive blood transfusions and whose treatment may be delayed," Chaverri said.

Shortages are exacerbated in the summer, due in part to an increase in injuries between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The The Red Cross said in a statement the decline is also caused by busy schedules, temporary illness and the seasonal loss of school blood drives during summer break.

Chaverri said this shortage may last weeks, but won't truly end until donations consistently outpace hospital demands.

People who donate blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma to the Red Cross from July 13 to July 31, 2026, will receive $15 towards a Fandango Movie Ticket.

In Indiana, individuals who are 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in healthy condition may be eligible to donate blood. Sixteen-year-olds need written consent from a parent or guardian in order to donate.