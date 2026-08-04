Before the first bell rings: Region Schools gear up for phone-free halls

Before the first morning bell signals the start of the 2026-2027 school year across the Region, families throughout Northwest Indiana need to prepare for a major shift inside school doors. Alongside the school supply lists and registration forms, caregivers, parents and students must get ready for a sweeping new statewide policy change taking effect the moment students step onto campus this fall.

Senate Enrolled Act 78, signed into law earlier this year, officially took effect on July 1, 2026. The legislation fundamentally alters how students handle personal electronics, establishing a strict "bell-to-bell" prohibition on personal wireless communication devices throughout the entire school day.

Ahead of the state deadline, several school boards across Northwest Indiana have already officially adopted updated policies. Following local board approvals this summer, many Region corporations have opted for a secure storage approach, allowing students to bring devices to school provided they remain powered off and stored out of reach until dismissal.

Here is what Region families need to know about what the law covers, why lawmakers enacted it, and how local school corporations are adapting.

What is Indiana’s Senate Enrolled Act 78?

While Indiana previously restricted cell phone usage strictly during instructional classroom hours, SEA 78 eliminates personal device access during the entire school day—including passing periods, lunch breaks, and recess.

The broad ban applies to a wide range of personal electronics including:



Cellphones

Smartwatches

Laptops and Tablet Computers

Gaming Devices

Wireless Listening Devices (such as Bluetooth earbuds and headphones)

Under the state mandate, Indiana public school corporations and charter schools were required to choose one of two district-wide policy structures:

A No-Device Policy: Students are prohibited from bringing personal wireless devices onto school grounds entirely.

Or

A Secure Storage Policy: Students are permitted to bring devices onto school grounds, but the electronics must remain powered off and stored out of reach for the entire school day (e.g., in lockers, secure pouches, or designated classroom storage locations).

Across Northwest Indiana, school boards have overwhelmingly passed the secure storage option, giving students the ability to keep devices for after-school activities or emergencies on their commute while ensuring classroom hours remain strictly screen-free.

Why the Shift? Addressing Classroom Distractions and Mental Health

State lawmakers and education officials championed SEA 78 to curb growing classroom disruptions and encourage face-to-face social engagement among peers.

Proponents of the new law point to a mounting body of research indicating that constant phone notifications hinder student concentration, reduce academic performance, and fuel heightened anxiety and social pressure. By removing personal screens from hallways and cafeterias, state leaders aim to foster safer, more present, and more academically focused school cultures.

Key Exceptions and the 2028 Transition Timeline

The state law includes several critical exceptions for students with specific needs:



Medical Needs & Accommodations: Students who utilize wireless devices to monitor medical conditions (such as continuous glucose monitors) are exempt with proper documentation.

Students who utilize wireless devices to monitor medical conditions (such as continuous glucose monitors) are exempt with proper documentation. Special Education & Language Services: Devices remain permitted if required under an Individualized Education Program (IEP), 504 plan, or for real-time translation for multilingual learners.

Devices remain permitted if required under an Individualized Education Program (IEP), 504 plan, or for real-time translation for multilingual learners. Approved Emergencies: Usage is authorized during crisis situations as directed by school staff or emergency protocols.

The Two Year Wireless Communication Grace Period: To give families and schools time to adjust, SEA 78 includes a temporary grace period for classroom technology. Until July 1, 2028, teachers may permit "school-sanctioned" personal devices solely for approved instructional tasks. However, beginning in the 2028–2029 school year, all personal electronics will be completely phased out of classroom instruction, requiring districts to rely exclusively on school-supplied hardware.

What’s Next for Northwest Indiana Families?

Because each school district retains the authority to establish its own designated storage locations—whether in student lockers, backpack compartments, or locked pouches—enforcement rules and disciplinary procedures will vary between school corporations.

Parents and guardians across the Region are strongly encouraged to log on to their local school corporation website or consult updated student handbooks ahead of the first day of class to review their district's specific storage expectations and guidelines.

To read the official bill text and statutory updates directly from the state legislature, visit https://iga.in.gov/legislative/2026/bills/senate/78/details.