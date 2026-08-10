NIPSCO Invites Customers to Attend Additional Customer Care Center Events

NIPSCO is inviting customers to attend two additional Community Customer Care Center events on August 18 and 19. Whether customers have questions about energy use, billing or available assistance programs, these free, in-person events offer customers the opportunity to connect face-to-face with NIPSCO team members and community partners, learn about energy-saving programs and assistance resources, receive personalized support and get answers to questions about energy use, billing and service.

“We know that every customer’s situation is unique and that many customers have questions about their energy use and the resources available to help them,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our Community Customer Care Center events provide an opportunity for customers to connect directly with our team, get answers to their questions and learn about programs, tools and services that can help them make informed decisions and better manage their energy costs.”

Community Customer Care Center Format

During the events, customers can freely move through the Customer Care Center at their own pace. Throughout the venue, they can visit a variety of staffed informational stations to explore the topics most relevant to them and engage in conversations with knowledgeable team members.

NIPSCO representatives and local partner organizations will be on hand to provide guidance on financial assistance programs, energy efficiency resources, understanding customer bills, AMI technology and data centers. These stations offer customers the opportunity to ask questions, receive personalized support and access tools and information designed to help them manage their energy use and costs more effectively.

The stations available at each event will include:

• Rates & Delivery Charges – Learn about the different components of your bill, including how weather and changes in your energy use can affect your monthly bill.

• Customer Service – Get a clear breakdown of your bill charges and ask questions specific to your account, provided the account is in your name or you are listed as an authorized party. You can also learn about available options like payment plans and budget billing.

• Energy Assistance & Agency Partners – Customers can connect with NIPSCO representatives and available local community partners to learn about assistance and payment options, including a new electric bill payment assistance program launching this summer, as well as flexible arrangements and other resources available to support customers facing financial challenges.

• Energy Efficiency– Learn about NIPSCO rebates, energy saving programs and tools to help lower your home’s energy use.

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) – Get clear, accurate information about AMI and the facts behind this technology.

• Community and Data Centers – Ask questions and get accurate information about data center projects in NIPSCO’s service area, including what they are, who owns them, how they’re funded and how customer bills are protected.

Customer Care Centers Schedule: All events are scheduled from 4 -7 p.m. CT, and customers may arrive at any time during that window.

• Tuesday, August 18 – Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway, Merrillville, Indiana

• Wednesday, August 19 – La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte, Indiana

NIPSCO recognizes that customers are juggling many responsibilities and wants to ensure everyone who wishes to attend has the opportunity to do so. Doors will remain open until 7 p.m., and anyone arriving by that time will be assisted. Customers who cannot attend are encouraged to visit NIPSCO.com/ConnectingYou or call 1-800-464-7726 and receive the same assistance available at the event.

About NIPSCO: Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 900,000 natural gas and 500,000 electric customers across 32 counties. NIPSCO is part of NiSource’s (NYSE: NI) six regulated utility companies. NiSource is one of the largest

fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.8 million natural gas and electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about NIPSCO and NiSource is available at NIPSCO.com and NiSource.com.