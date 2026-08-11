Proposed Head Start changes raise safety concerns among Indiana providers

Federal leaders recently announced a major overhaul of Head Start, the nation's early education program for children from low-income families. Indiana leaders have said the cuts could be detrimental to children's safety and the survival of rural programs.

The proposed reduction of standards announced last week would cut some 1,400 regulations from the program, affecting safety guardrails including classroom ratios and group size requirements. The changes would also eliminate requirements around parental engagement and serving children with disabilities.

The assistant secretary for family support within the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Alex Adams, said these reforms are meant to save the government $2.2 billion, which they want to reinvest in the program by creating 200,000 more childcare spots.

The hallmark program was launched in 1965 and provides preschool and childcare services to newborns up until age 5, including meals and other support services for qualifying families.

Nationwide, the program currently serves over 700,000 kids, and in Indiana, close to 13,000 children use Head Start.

Rhett Cecil, the executive director for the Indiana Head Start Association, is speaking out against the proposed cuts. He said they do not strengthen what works about the program.

“We don't build a stronger Indiana by starving children of opportunity. It’s just that simple,” Cecil told WFYI. “The Head Start standards have always been the gold standards in terms of early care and education.”

The 61-year old program has largely been viewed as a success by many researchers, but in recent years some conservatives have started criticizing the program, arguing it is a waste of money .

Congress allocated roughly $12.4 billion for the current fiscal year and the White House has called for flat funding for the 2027 fiscal year.

Other state programs across the country are also speaking out against the changes, arguing that it dismantles critical safety and educational safeguards for children.

Cecil says he’s particularly worried about vulnerable children being served in rural communities in Indiana, which make up over 50% of the state’s operators.

“Our rural Hoosier families do not have a second choice,” Cecil said. “If Head Start quality drops, nothing's going to take its place for them.”

Federal leaders of the program argue that cuts are meant to give more power to states and parents on how to control their individual Head Start programs.

Indiana is also in the midst of revamping its own childcare regulations , which providers have also pushed back against , arguing it could weaken their workforce and state safety standards.

The public now has 60 days from when the proposed federal rule change is published to submit their public comment .