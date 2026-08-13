Audrey Hobert: Tiny Desk Concert
Audrey Hobert loves a comedic bit. In concert, she'll stand on a tall ladder hidden by a taller trench coat. Or bounce on a mini trampoline. Or dribble basketballs. Knowing that she's inspired by comedian (and musician) Steve Martin, this all makes more sense. But take away those tricks in a setting like the Tiny Desk, and Hobert's catchy pop songs are just as captivating.
Hobert arrived with a debut album last year, Who's the Clown?, already with a distinct songwriting voice. The Los Angeles artist has a knack for putting words to the sometimes embarrassing thoughts many of us have rolling around in our heads — and singing them with a satisfying cadence over a banging beat.
Her storytelling shines on songs like "Sex and the city" and the Friends-inspired "Phoebe." (Given her background in screenwriting, it's not surprising that her songs reference these hit shows and paint amusing characters.) "The seat is up, the place is haunted / He's heating up and eating up a pizza pocket / I wanted one, but he forgot it," she muses on "Sex and the city." The songwriting is funny, but it's also a vulnerable exploration of desire.
"Sometimes when you're a burgeoning artist, you have one hit," Hobert says before the last song. "I would classify this as a hit." She adds that "it's only a hit with time," a statement that would prove true: "Sue me" entered the Billboard Hot 100 just this week.
SET LIST
- "Shooting star"
- "Thirst Trap"
- "Phoebe"
- "Sex and the city"
- "Sue me"
MUSICIANS
- Audrey Hobert: vocals, guitar
- Ricky Gourmet: guitar
- Hayley Briasco: guitar, banjo
- Lana Drincic: keys, piano
- Steven Brickman: sax, keys, piano, bass
- Andrew Pham: bass
- Cameron Allen: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Elle Mannion
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene
- Audio Director: Josh Newell
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Michael Zamora
- Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Felix Contreras
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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