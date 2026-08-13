Historic Severe Storms Devastate Northwest Indiana: 100 MPH Winds Trigger NIPSCO's Largest Outage in History

Communities across the Region are beginning the arduous task of cleanup today after an unprecedented weather system brought straight-line winds exceeding 100 mph through northern Indiana. The storm, described by officials as one of the most destructive in recent memory, has uprooted centuries-old trees, damaged countless homes, and created a public utility crisis of historic proportions.

The devastation spans Lake and Porter counties, where hurricane-force gusts snapped utility poles and caused extensive structural damage. While the physical toll on property is visible on nearly every street corner, local officials are working around the clock to assess the full impact on residents and infrastructure.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Governor Mike Braun has declared a statewide disaster emergency. This declaration is a critical step in mobilizing state resources and coordinating with federal agencies to ensure that local municipalities receive the technical and financial support necessary for long-term recovery.

NIPSCO confirmed this event resulted in the largest power outage in the company’s history. At the height of the storm, approximately 300,000 customers—more than half of NIPSCO’s electric base—were without service. Utility officials noted that the scale of the damage to the electrical grid is without precedent in the territory.

The loss of power quickly rippled through the local economy. With traffic signals dark and businesses unable to operate, the rhythm of daily life was halted. In a display of community resilience, local residents have been checking on neighbors, though many faced significant challenges in securing basic needs.

Gas Lines and Resource Scramble

A lack of electricity at fuel pumps led to a regional resource scramble. Operating gas stations saw miles-long lines as families sought fuel for vehicles and backup generators. With local supplies of emergency hardware exhausted, many made the trip into neighboring Illinois to secure essential supplies, highlighting the interconnected nature of our regional recovery.

Municipal leaders, including Gary Mayor Eddie Melton and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., have declared local emergencies to streamline the deployment of heavy equipment and emergency personnel. Cooling centers and charging stations have been established at facilities such as the YMCA to provide a safe haven for those still without power during the summer heat.

NIPSCO reports that power is gradually being restored, aided by a workforce of over 1,200 out-of-state line workers and contractor crews. Despite these reinforcements, the utility warns that the extensive damage to substations and poles means that full restoration for some neighborhoods may still be several days away. They ask for the community's continued patience as crews work through hazardous conditions.

Critical Contact Numbers & Safety Instructions

Public safety remains the top priority. Authorities ask residents to adhere to the following guidelines during the cleanup process: