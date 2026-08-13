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Historic Severe Storms Devastate Northwest Indiana: 100 MPH Winds Trigger NIPSCO's Largest Outage in History

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published August 13, 2026 at 2:19 PM CDT
Heavy winds bring down several trees in Griffith, Indiana leaving this screened porch severely damaged following Tuesday's storms.
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Heavy winds bring down several trees in Griffith, Indiana leaving this screened porch severely damaged following Tuesday's storms.
Provided by Griffith, Indiana resident Tom Maloney.
A large trees block a section of Knox Street off Forest Avenue in the Miller section of Gary, Indiana following Tuesday's storms.
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A large trees block a section of Knox Street off Forest Avenue in the Miller section of Gary, Indiana following Tuesday's storms.
Image provided by Miller community member McKenya Dilworth Smith
A damaged utility box in Griffith, Indiana following Tuesday's storms.
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A damaged utility box in Griffith, Indiana following Tuesday's storms.
Provided by Griffith, Indiana resident Tom Maloney.
Wind tossed tree in Munster during Tuesday's severe storms.
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Wind tossed tree in Munster during Tuesday's severe storms.
Lakeshore Public Media/Dee Dotson
Heavy winds bring down several trees in Griffith, Indiana leaving this screened porch severely damaged following Tuesday's storms.
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Heavy winds bring down several trees in Griffith, Indiana leaving this screened porch severely damaged following Tuesday's storms.
Provided by Griffith resident Tom Maloney
Maintenance work hauls away tree debris following Tuesday's storms.
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Maintenance work hauls away tree debris following Tuesday's storms.
Lakeshore Public Media/Dee Dotson
Munster home severely damaged by uprooted trees following Tuesday's severe storms.
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Munster home severely damaged by uprooted trees following Tuesday's severe storms.
Lakeshore Public Media/Dee Dotson

Communities across the Region are beginning the arduous task of cleanup today after an unprecedented weather system brought straight-line winds exceeding 100 mph through northern Indiana. The storm, described by officials as one of the most destructive in recent memory, has uprooted centuries-old trees, damaged countless homes, and created a public utility crisis of historic proportions.

The devastation spans Lake and Porter counties, where hurricane-force gusts snapped utility poles and caused extensive structural damage. While the physical toll on property is visible on nearly every street corner, local officials are working around the clock to assess the full impact on residents and infrastructure.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Governor Mike Braun has declared a statewide disaster emergency. This declaration is a critical step in mobilizing state resources and coordinating with federal agencies to ensure that local municipalities receive the technical and financial support necessary for long-term recovery.

NIPSCO confirmed this event resulted in the largest power outage in the company’s history. At the height of the storm, approximately 300,000 customers—more than half of NIPSCO’s electric base—were without service. Utility officials noted that the scale of the damage to the electrical grid is without precedent in the territory.

The loss of power quickly rippled through the local economy. With traffic signals dark and businesses unable to operate, the rhythm of daily life was halted. In a display of community resilience, local residents have been checking on neighbors, though many faced significant challenges in securing basic needs.

Gas Lines and Resource Scramble

A lack of electricity at fuel pumps led to a regional resource scramble. Operating gas stations saw miles-long lines as families sought fuel for vehicles and backup generators. With local supplies of emergency hardware exhausted, many made the trip into neighboring Illinois to secure essential supplies, highlighting the interconnected nature of our regional recovery.

Municipal leaders, including Gary Mayor Eddie Melton and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., have declared local emergencies to streamline the deployment of heavy equipment and emergency personnel. Cooling centers and charging stations have been established at facilities such as the YMCA to provide a safe haven for those still without power during the summer heat.

NIPSCO reports that power is gradually being restored, aided by a workforce of over 1,200 out-of-state line workers and contractor crews. Despite these reinforcements, the utility warns that the extensive damage to substations and poles means that full restoration for some neighborhoods may still be several days away. They ask for the community's continued patience as crews work through hazardous conditions.

Critical Contact Numbers & Safety Instructions

Public safety remains the top priority. Authorities ask residents to adhere to the following guidelines during the cleanup process:

  • Downed Trees & General Debris Assistance: Call your city or town's local non-emergency dispatch number or municipal 311 service to report blocked roads, fallen city trees, or structural debris.
  • Downed Power Lines & Gas Leaks: Never approach a fallen power line. Treat all lines as live and dangerous. Call NIPSCO immediately at 1-800-464-7726 (or 911 for immediate life-threatening emergencies) to report downed lines or gas odors.
Tags
Local NewsStormsHeavy StormsNorthwest IndianaPower Outages
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is Vice President of Radio Production. Also the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson