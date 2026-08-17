Indiana activates disaster relief fund, updates response after historic flooding

Many Indiana communities continue to deal with the aftermath of historic flooding and storms that swept through the state in the past week. Across Indiana the National Guard, Indiana State Police and other agencies are still assisting in response and recovery operations.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun says the state disaster relief fund has been activated and it will provide $5,000 grants to individuals.

“This will enable families to get the basics, like clothes and food while they are out of their homes,” Braun said.

Braun said the state will apply for a major disaster declaration and if it’s approved by FEMA, the funding will provide assistance to uninsured and underinsured residents. He said he expects to hear back on the declaration in the next 10 days. That could open up new federal dollars to help pay for individual assistance and hazard mitigation.

The state is also providing housing vouchers through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. This is meant to help get individuals out of emergency shelters and into hotels, apartments and other temporary accommodations. Braun says about 1,000 people were displaced during the natural disaster.

People should call 211 to apply for assistance or to find information on other immediate help.

At the Monday press conference it was also confirmed the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers was on the scene of a major road failure in Carmel. They were helping the city assess a critical event following the collapse of a Hazel Dell Parkway bridge over the Blue Ridge Creek.

When the White River crested, the creek reversed flow into the quarry and along with flood waters created a waterfall or a head-cut that moved quickly toward the river. According to engineers a breakthrough to the White River could mean a possible “violent event” that would re-channel the White River into the quarry before it levelized. That could mean the loss of more of the roadway and a large waste water main break that would flow into the White River.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Jonathan Whitham said the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers insight was needed on the scene in Carmel.

“If there are situations where local emergency management agencies identify a need that the federal government could support. That's where we will see that direct federal assistance come into play,” Whitham said.

Numerous cities are in need of significant roadway reconstruction after a number of streets collapsed due to flooding and erosion.

When asked about road funding, the governor said he would not end the gas tax suspension the state is currently under . He has vowed to make whole local governments that are losing infrastructure funding because of the gas tax holiday.

Braun said that even if the state doesn’t get the major disaster declaration, he’s confident that Indiana’s reserve funding will be enough.

“As long as state government keeps running like it has been, and our economic activity on the revenue side, we're hoping that extends itself into the future,” Braun said.

Braun is also activating emergency SNAP benefit replacements for eligible SNAP recipients who lost food due to the storm or power outages.

Affected Hoosiers will need to submit an affidavit for replacement benefits. The affidavit must be submitted within 10 days of the event, it can be uploaded to the FSSA Benefits Portal .

Hoosiers should visit IN211.communityos.org for more information on applying for assistance.

Contact WFYI Managing Editor Jill Sheridan at jsheridan@wfyi.org