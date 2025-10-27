© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.
Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: August 29, 2025

By Tom Lounges
Published August 29, 2025 at 7:46 PM CDT
Tom Lounges

In this exciting special edition of "Midwest Beat Blues," host and producer Tom Lounges has curated a fantastic lineup to kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend. Listeners can look forward to electrifying performances from the legendary Benny Turner, whose soulful guitar and heartfelt vocals pay homage to the rich tradition of blues. Joining him is the iconic Bobby Rush, renowned for his dynamic stage presence and deep, resonant voice, known for captivating audiences with his powerful storytelling. Rounding out the lineup is The Cash Box Kings, a talented group that blends classic blues with contemporary flair, creating a sound that is both authentic and refreshing. Tune in for a memorable celebration of blues music that sets the perfect tone for the holiday festivities!

Tags
Midwest Beat Blues Midwest Beat Blues with Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges