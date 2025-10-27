Midwest Beat Blues: August 29, 2025

In this exciting special edition of "Midwest Beat Blues," host and producer Tom Lounges has curated a fantastic lineup to kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend. Listeners can look forward to electrifying performances from the legendary Benny Turner, whose soulful guitar and heartfelt vocals pay homage to the rich tradition of blues. Joining him is the iconic Bobby Rush, renowned for his dynamic stage presence and deep, resonant voice, known for captivating audiences with his powerful storytelling. Rounding out the lineup is The Cash Box Kings, a talented group that blends classic blues with contemporary flair, creating a sound that is both authentic and refreshing. Tune in for a memorable celebration of blues music that sets the perfect tone for the holiday festivities!