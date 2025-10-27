Midwest Beat Blues: October 10, 2025

Today, the airwaves of Midwest Beat Blues are charged with energy as host and producer Tom Lounges immerses listeners in the exhilarating world of live concert recordings. The entire show is a vibrant tribute to the pulsating performances of some of his favorite artists, such as the dynamic West Side Heat, the electrifying Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and the soulful Johnny Lang. To kick off this sonic journey, Tom invites listeners into the thundering embrace of Kenny Wayne Shepherd, who has returned to the stage with renewed vigor, performing his captivating song "Eye to Eye." Get ready for a musical adventure that captures the raw essence of live blues!