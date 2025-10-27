Midwest Beat Blues: October 24, 2025

This edition of "Midwest BEAT Blues" radio show features double shots of brand new albums that landed on my desk over the last couple of weeks.

All are new album releases -- some are by new and unknown artists, some are by older and better known artists -- but all are songs and artists I want my listeners to hear.

This week's show opens up with some cuts from the Keith Scott Blues featuring veteran Chicago blues guitarist Keith Scott who was joined in the studio for his new "Back to State Street" album by some great players, including Steepwater drummer Joe Winters.

Others whose new music gets featured this week on a series of "double shots," include: The Boneshakers, Clarence "The Bluesman" Turner, Dave Keyes, Roomful Of Blues, Robbin Kapsalis, Al Basile.

Hour two of the show continues with new release double shots.

The exception is a full blues block by the late great piano icon Johnnie Johnson, who is accompanied on these tunes by some big name talents like John Sebastian, Charlie Musselwhite and Bonnie Raitt.

