© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.
Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: Spooky Spectacular Halloween Special

By Tom Lounges
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:58 PM CDT
Tom Lounges

This Halloween Holiday Edition of "Midwest BEAT Blues" finds show host and producer TOM LOUNGES spinning two solid hours of killer blues songs. The second hour of this special features our guests sharing all of the details about the upcoming "Brews & Blues" fundraising event on November 6, 2025, at the Lake County Library in Merrillville, Indiana. But in the first hour, you'll hear a bit of voodoo magic with music by such great blues artists as... Bobby Rush, Lonnie Brooks, Susan Tedeschi, and others!

Tags
Midwest Beat Blues Midwest Beat Blues with Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges