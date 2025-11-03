Midwest Beat Blues: Spooky Spectacular Halloween Special

This Halloween Holiday Edition of "Midwest BEAT Blues" finds show host and producer TOM LOUNGES spinning two solid hours of killer blues songs. The second hour of this special features our guests sharing all of the details about the upcoming "Brews & Blues" fundraising event on November 6, 2025, at the Lake County Library in Merrillville, Indiana. But in the first hour, you'll hear a bit of voodoo magic with music by such great blues artists as... Bobby Rush, Lonnie Brooks, Susan Tedeschi, and others!