Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: November 7, 2025

By Tom Lounges
Published November 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM CST

For this week's program, host and producer Tom Lounges pulled a wide variety of blues from the deep library he has amassed over the years.

Some of the artists heard on this edition of "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" include — EDDY "The Chief" CLEARWATER, KENNY KINSEY & FUNKY MOJO DADDY, BILLY BRANCH, DON GRIFFIN, JOSEPH "Mojo" MORGANFIEDL & THE MANNISH BOYS, ALBERT COLLINS, PAT TRAVERS RICK DERRINGER, PAUL RODGERS, SAVOY BROWN, KOKO TAYLOR, DURTIS SALGADO, HOWARD & THE WHITE BOYS, DUK TUMATO and a handful of others.

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
